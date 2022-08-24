Marquez gave up six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings in a 7-6 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Marquez got off to a rough start, giving up two home runs in the first inning to Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe. The Rangers later added to their offensive outburst in the fifth to tag Marquez for six total runs. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.88 ERA over four starts in August and a season-long WHIP of 1.43. Marquez has given up a ton of hard contact this year and his HardHit% is in the second percentile according to Baseball Savant. He will look to earn his seventh win of the 2022 campaign in his next expected start at the Mets.