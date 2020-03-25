Rockies' German Marquez: Prepared to lead rotation
Marquez is a lock for the rotation and felt healthy throughout spring training, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Marquez's role was never in doubt, though he will be relied upon to serve as the team's ace. The Rockies have not yet announced a starter for Opening Day, however, Marquez would seem to be the favorite for the honor. He looked sharp in his spring training work, racking up six strikeouts in six innings.
