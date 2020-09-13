Marquez will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander previously lined up to start Wednesday, but the Rockies will take advantage of Monday's scheduled off day to move him up in the rotation. Marquez has allowed two runs over seven frames in each of his past two starts.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strong in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Picks up quality start Saturday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes loss against Padres•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: No-decision Tuesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Roughed up at home•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Drops result versus Rangers•