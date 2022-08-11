Marquez allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings in an 8-6 victory over St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Marquez faced one over the minimum through the first three innings, erasing one of the two hits allowed with a double play. In the fourth, Nolan Gorman put a 1-2 pitch in the seats to lead off and Corey Dickerson drove in a run on a single. The rest of the way, Marquez pitched around trouble and kept the Cardinals off the board. The 27-year-old appears to have figured something out of late and has a 3.11 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB in 37.2 innings over his last six starts. His next outing will likely be in the middle of next week in St. Louis.