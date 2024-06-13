Marquez (elbow) resumed a rehab assignment with the Rockies' Arizona Complex League affiliate Wednesday, striking out four while yielding one unearned run over 1.2 innings.

Marquez made one rehab appearance with the ACL Rockies last month before returning to throwing bullpen sessions. He's now back to appearing in games as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander is tracking toward a return to the Rockies sometime next month.