Marquez pitched 6.1 innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits while striking out six in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Marquez has allowed at least six hits in each of his six starts since throwing a one-hitter versus the Giants on April 14. The rough outing Wednesday sees his ERA rise to 3.80 on the year, to go with a 1.19 WHIP and 65 strikeouts through 64 innings pitched. Marquez will need to be stingier with allowing baserunners when he takes on the Pirates on Tuesday.