Rockies' German Marquez: Rockies-Marlins postponed Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marquez's scheduled start Tuesday against the Rockies has been postponed due to rain, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Marquez will get an extra day of rest and start one half of the twin bill.
