Marquez (2-4) allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.

Marquez put together three scoreless innings, but was touched up for five earned runs in each of the other two frames. He allowed only one home run -- a three run shot to Abraham Toro -- but surrendered seven singles in all. With the tough home outing, Marquez's ERA ballooned from 2.25 to 4.38. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently projected to come at Arizona on Tuesday.