Rockies' German Marquez: Roughed up by Cubs
Marquez (6-3) allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.
Marquez cruised through four scoreless innings, allowing only two singles. However, he ran into trouble in the fifth frame, allowing three consecutive hits with the final one being a three-run homer by David Bote. It only worsened for Marquez in the sixth, as he allowed five of the first six batters to reach base before being pulled. Marquez has been inconsistent through 15 starts, allowing four or more earned runs on six occasions. Still he's flashed enough skill to maintain a 4.07 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 88 strikeouts across 90.2 innings for the season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start in a rematch against the Cubs on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...