Marquez (6-3) allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Marquez cruised through four scoreless innings, allowing only two singles. However, he ran into trouble in the fifth frame, allowing three consecutive hits with the final one being a three-run homer by David Bote. It only worsened for Marquez in the sixth, as he allowed five of the first six batters to reach base before being pulled. Marquez has been inconsistent through 15 starts, allowing four or more earned runs on six occasions. Still he's flashed enough skill to maintain a 4.07 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 88 strikeouts across 90.2 innings for the season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start in a rematch against the Cubs on Monday.