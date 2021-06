Marquez (4-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and two walks over five-plus innings as the Rockies were downed 10-3 by the Reds. He struck out five.

Ten of the 12 hits off Marquez were singles as the Reds peppered the Rockies into submission, and the right-hander tossed 93 pitches (58 strikes) before getting the hook with two on and nobody out in the sixth inning. He'll take a 4.60 ERA and 80:36 K:BB through 76.1 innings into his next outing.