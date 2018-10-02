Marquez (14-11) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over 4.2 innings and taking the loss Monday against the Dodgers.

Marquez surrendered a two-run blast in the fourth inning followed by another two-run homer in the fifth before exiting in a 4-0 ballgame. The 23-year-old failed to lead his team to a division title, although the Rockies will take the field Tuesday in Chicago for the wild-card game. If Colorado can beat the Cubs, Marquez figures to pitch in either Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS versus Milwaukee.