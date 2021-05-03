Marquez won't start Monday against San Francisco as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Marquez will presumably start one of those games, though the Rockies have yet to announce which.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Notches quality start Friday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Goes distance in nightcap•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Throws six strong innings Tuesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Can't find strike zone in opener•