Rockies' German Marquez: Set for pair of rehab starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (biceps) is expected to make two rehab starts with Triple-A Albuquerque this week, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Marquez is lined up to make a start with Albuquerque on Tuesday and then again Sunday, and if all goes well, he will return to the major-league roster thereafter. The right-hander has been out since July 21 with right biceps tendinitis, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return. Marquez has posted an inflated 5.67 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 73 punchouts over 98.1 innings in 20 starts with the Rockies this season.
