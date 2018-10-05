Rockies' German Marquez: Set to start Game 3 of NLDS
Marquez will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Sunday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Following Marquez will be Kyle Freeland, who started Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game versus the Cubs. During Marquez's start against the Dodgers on Monday in the NL West tiebreaker, he allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out nine across 4.2 innings. He posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 230 strikeouts in 196 innings (33 starts) this season.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Saddled with loss in Game 163•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Tabbed for start against Dodgers•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Won't start Sunday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Could start on short rest Sunday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 11, blanks Philadelphia•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out 11 in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...