Marquez will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Sunday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Following Marquez will be Kyle Freeland, who started Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game versus the Cubs. During Marquez's start against the Dodgers on Monday in the NL West tiebreaker, he allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out nine across 4.2 innings. He posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 230 strikeouts in 196 innings (33 starts) this season.