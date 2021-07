Marquez (8-6) won Saturday's 3-0 victory against San Diego, allowing no runs on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

Marquez continued his scorching summer by allowing just four baserunners and zero runs with nine strikeouts against a formidable Padres lineup. Colorado's ace has now surrendered just 18 baserunners in his last 36 innings over five starts and lowered his ERA to 3.36 with the successful outing.