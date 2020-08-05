Marquez (2-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Tuesday, hurling 7.1 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Marquez entered the game having allowed only two runs over 11.2 innings, and he began the contest with four shutout frames. The Giants touched Marquez for two runs in the fifth inning, but he went otherwise unscathed to emerge with his second win of the campaign. The right-hander lived up to his billing as the staff ace with a strong performance, tossing 74 of 101 pitches for strikes and registering a season-high nine strikeouts. Marquez has registered a shiny 1.89 ERA and 23:5 K:BB through three starts covering 19 innings. He'll head to Seattle to face the Mariners in his next scheduled start Sunday.