Rockies' German Marquez: Sharp against Pirates
Marquez (5-2) picked up the win against the Pirates on Tuesday, giving up three hits over eight shutout innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Rockies bagged a 5-0 victory.
Marquez bounced back after getting lit up by the Red Sox in his last start, as he cruised through eight frames while allowing just four baserunners. He was struck by a line drive off the bat of Cole Tucker in the eighth inning, but he looks to be fine as he stayed in the game and was able to retire the next two batters. The right-hander now carries a 3.38 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and an excellent 72:13 K:BB through 72 innings.
