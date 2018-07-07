Rockies' German Marquez: Shuts down Mariners
Marquez (7-8) got the win against Seattle on Friday, giving up one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking none in Colorado's 7-1 victory.
This was a second straight solid outing from the 23-year-old righty, who lowered his ERA to 4.92 and his WHIP to 1.40 while also picking up his seventh win of the season. Those ratios aren't eye-popping, and he'd been in a rough stretch of five straight outings with at least four earned runs prior to his last two starts, so it's probably best to wait and see if he can keep this up before getting too bullish on his fantasy prospects. He'll have the Diamondbacks next in a home matchup on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Perfect through five in eventual victory•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes beating from Miami•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Nabs fifth win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Coughs up two homers in loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Falls to 4-6•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans eight in Saturday's no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...