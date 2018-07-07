Marquez (7-8) got the win against Seattle on Friday, giving up one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking none in Colorado's 7-1 victory.

This was a second straight solid outing from the 23-year-old righty, who lowered his ERA to 4.92 and his WHIP to 1.40 while also picking up his seventh win of the season. Those ratios aren't eye-popping, and he'd been in a rough stretch of five straight outings with at least four earned runs prior to his last two starts, so it's probably best to wait and see if he can keep this up before getting too bullish on his fantasy prospects. He'll have the Diamondbacks next in a home matchup on Wednesday.