Marquez (hamstring) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Marquez came into camp with a sore left hamstring, but he's been going through workouts the last several days with no issues and is now ready to test things out against hitters. The veteran right-hander will probably need another week or so before he's ready for game action.
