Rockies' German Marquez: Solid effort in no-decision Saturday
Marquez allowed one unearned run on four hits and four walks over five innings Saturday while striking out four, but he came away with a no-decision in a 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
The right-hander threw 55 of 89 pitches for strikes, and while his control wasn't at its sharpest Marquez was able to limit the damage. The 23-year-old posted a 147:49 K:BB in 162 big-league innings last season, so expect better numbers in that department once he settles into the rhythm of the season. Marquez will next take the mound Friday at home against the Braves.
