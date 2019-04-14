Rockies' German Marquez: Spectacular in victory
Marquez (2-1) got the win in a complete game one-hit shutout against the Giants on Sunday, striking out nine and walking none in a 4-0 victory for the Rockies.
Marquez bounced back from a rough outing in his last start in spectacular fashion, posting one of the best stat lines any pitcher has managed so far this season. He almost had a perfect game, but was denied history by a base hit from Evan Longoria that marked the only baserunner the Giants could muster against him. The right-hander is off to an excellent start save for his last trip to the mound that saw him give up five runs against the Braves, as he's now sporting a 2.00 ERA, a microscopic 0.70 WHIP and a 25:6 K:BB over 27 innings. He's slated to take the hill next against the Phillies on Saturday.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Falls to 1-1•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: No-decision despite strong start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Agrees to extension•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans seven Marlins in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Dominates on back fields•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: May be coming down with illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...