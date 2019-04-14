Marquez (2-1) got the win in a complete game one-hit shutout against the Giants on Sunday, striking out nine and walking none in a 4-0 victory for the Rockies.

Marquez bounced back from a rough outing in his last start in spectacular fashion, posting one of the best stat lines any pitcher has managed so far this season. He almost had a perfect game, but was denied history by a base hit from Evan Longoria that marked the only baserunner the Giants could muster against him. The right-hander is off to an excellent start save for his last trip to the mound that saw him give up five runs against the Braves, as he's now sporting a 2.00 ERA, a microscopic 0.70 WHIP and a 25:6 K:BB over 27 innings. He's slated to take the hill next against the Phillies on Saturday.