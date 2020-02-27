Marquez is scheduled to start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Marquez will be making his debut in the Rockies' ninth game of spring training after the club elected to slow play him due to his 2019 season ending early due to a case of right arm inflammation. By all accounts, the injury didn't impact Marquez's training over the offseason, so he should be on track to handle a normal starter's workload once Opening Day arrives. A hot finish to the 2018 campaign escalated Marquez's draft price last spring, but he'll come at more of a discount in 2020 after seeing his ERA increase by nearly a run (to 4.76) from the year prior before finishing last season on the shelf.