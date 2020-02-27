Rockies' German Marquez: Spring debut set for Sunday
Marquez is scheduled to start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Marquez will be making his debut in the Rockies' ninth game of spring training after the club elected to slow play him due to his 2019 season ending early due to a case of right arm inflammation. By all accounts, the injury didn't impact Marquez's training over the offseason, so he should be on track to handle a normal starter's workload once Opening Day arrives. A hot finish to the 2018 campaign escalated Marquez's draft price last spring, but he'll come at more of a discount in 2020 after seeing his ERA increase by nearly a run (to 4.76) from the year prior before finishing last season on the shelf.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Throwing to begin spring•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Could be shut down•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Lands on injured list•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Notches eight strikeouts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...