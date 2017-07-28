Marquez' scheduled start for Friday was postponed by rain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The inclement weather gives the right-hander another day of rest and means he will likely start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Marquez will be looking to continue a strong streak of starts this month, as he owns a 3.56 ERA and 23 strikeouts over his last three outings, all wins.