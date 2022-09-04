Marquez is no longer starting Saturday against the Reds as the game has been postponed due to rain.
After a long delay, the game was ultimately postponed. It will be made up Sunday as part of a traditional doubleheader, and Marquez figures to move back to start one end of the twin bill in Cincinnati. Marquez has turned in quality starts in each of his last four turns away from Coors Field.
