Marquez will start Wednesday's game in Oakland on normal rest, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies will skip the fifth spot in the rotation to allow Marquez to pitch on normal rest. The key takeaway is that fantasy managers can deploy Marquez next week without fear of him pitching in Coors Field.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Loses first start of season•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: In line for Opening Day nod•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Prepared to lead rotation•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Spring debut set for Sunday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Throwing to begin spring•