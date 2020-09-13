Marquez will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports stated that the Rockies planned to take advantage of Monday's day off to push Marquez up in the rotation, but he'll remain in his original spot Wednesday. The right-hander has settled for no-decisions in his past two starts as he allowed two runs over seven innings in each of those outings.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Pushed up to start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strong in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Picks up quality start Saturday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes loss against Padres•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: No-decision Tuesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Roughed up at home•