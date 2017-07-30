Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out 10 in Saturday win
Marquez (9-4) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 10 to earn the win Saturday against the Nationals.
Marquez held the Nats scoreless until he was touched up for a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but the offense provided him four runs, helping him earn his ninth win of the year. He's won four straight decisions while allowing three or fewer innings in each of his five July starts. In addition, he's fanned at least nine batters in three straight games, and he's been a rare Colorado starting pitcher to show consistent fantasy relevance. He'll make his next start Friday against the Phillies.
More News
