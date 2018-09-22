Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out 11 in win
Marquez (13-10) got the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over seven strong innings, striking out 11 and walking none in Colorado's 6-2 victory.
The right-hander continues to dominate, as this marked the fourth time in his last five outings that he's recorded double-digit strikeouts. He's been punching batters out at a prolific rate for a while now, as this performance brought him up to 210 strikeouts in 184.1 innings on the season. The 23-year-old has pitched like a legitimate ace for much of the second half of 2018, as he's sporting a brilliant 2.44 ERA since the beginning of August - a feat all the more impressive considering he pitches on a Rockies team that plays home games in one of the more difficult venues for pitchers in the league in Coors Field.
