Marquez allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out 13 across eight innings Thursday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Marquez turned in a stellar outing, with his 13 strikeouts setting a new career-high. He has been exceptional in his last 10 starts -- spanning the last two months -- posting a 2.70 ERA with 80 strikeouts across 66.2 innings. Those numbers have been just as strong when he has pitched at Coors Field, as he has posted a 2.36 ERA while striking out 35 across 26.2 innings at home in that span. He's emerged as a pitcher to trust in the stretch run of the season.