Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Marquez struck out nine and walked two in a no-decision against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits in seven innings.
Marquez's only extra-base hit allowed on the evening was a solo home run by Christian Yelich. He threw 67 of 98 pitches for strikes and matched a season-high with nine strikeouts. The 23-year-old now sports a 129:43 K:BB in 122.2 innings with a middle-of-the-road .257 batting average against. His next start will be against the Pirates at home.
