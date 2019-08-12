Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out nine in win
Marquez (11-5) struck out nine while allowing three runs on five hits with two walks across eight innings to earn a victory against the Padres on Sunday.
The 24-year-old allowed solo homers in the second and third along with another run while recording a double play in the seventh, but his efficiency and the Rockies offense enabled Marquez to get through eight frames. He needed just 93 pitches to record 24 outs, which included nine punchouts, giving Marquez 23 strikeouts in his last 19 innings. The 24-year-old, who will pitch again Friday at home against the Marlins, owns a 4.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 163 innings this season.
