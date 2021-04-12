Marquez (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings of work in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The righty was one out away from recording a quality start as he failed to escape the sixth inning. The 26-year-old threw only 60 of his 97 pitches for strikes, with his final earned run allowed being on a homer to Brandon Belt in the sixth. Marquez is still looking to find his groove this season and his next opportunity to take the rubber will be on Saturday against the Mets.