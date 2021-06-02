Marquez did not factor in the decision against Texas on Tuesday despite allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

The right-hander was excellent in the contest, throwing 57 of 88 pitches for strikes and holding the Rangers without an extra-base hit. The lone run against him came as the result of a walk, single and fielder's choice in the fourth inning. Over his past three starts, Marquez has allowed only two runs and has posted a 21:6 K:BB across 20 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come against Oakland at home on Sunday.