Marquez allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings Friday versus the Angels. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Marquez had allowed 15 runs over 11 innings in his last two home starts, but he was significantly better Friday. He exited the game with a lead, but Mychal Givens allowed a game-tying solo shot to Jared Walsh in the eighth, denying Marquez the win. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 57 strikeouts across 62 innings this season. Marquez hasn't notched a win in his last seven outings, a trend he'll try to change at home Wednesday versus the Athletics.