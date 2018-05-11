Rockies' German Marquez: Struggles against Brewers
Marquez (2-4) allowed five earned runs on 12 hits while walking three and striking out three across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers.
Marquez allowed a leadoff home run to Lorenzo Cain on the first pitch of the game, setting the tone for the rest of the start. He was in trouble for much of the start, and rarely escaped without allowing damage to his ratios. He has shown heavy splits early in the season, allowing 18 earned runs in 15.2 innings pitched at home this season. There is some hope this can improve as the season goes on based on the 4.59 ERA he managed at home last season, but he cannot be trusted there for now.
