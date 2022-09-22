Marquez (8-12) took the loss on Wednesday against the Giants, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits over five innings. He struck out six and also walked a batter.

Marquez got himself into trouble early and often, giving up a leadoff double to LaMonte Wade in the first, who came around to score the game's first run. The right-hander would then allow the leadoff man to reach base in three of the next four innings. September hasn't been kind to Marquez as he now holds a 6.26 ERA through four starts this month.