Marquez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Marquez appeared to twist his ankle while throwing a warmup pitch prior to the seventh inning and had to be helped off the field. The right-hander was dominant prior to suffering the injury, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out 10 across six scoreless innings.

