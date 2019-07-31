Rockies' German Marquez: Suffers apparent leg injury
Marquez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Marquez appeared to twist his ankle while throwing a warmup pitch prior to the seventh inning and had to be helped off the field. The right-hander was dominant prior to suffering the injury, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out 10 across six scoreless innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...