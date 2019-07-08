Rockies' German Marquez: Suffers fourth defeat
Marquez (8-4) tossed six innings against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five in a losing effort.
Marquez held Arizona to a single unearned run through five innings but was tagged for four runs in the sixth, with the final pair coming via a home run by Nick Ahmed. The loss was only the second for Marquez in his last 13 starts, though his ERA has climbed from 2.93 to 4.45 over that stretch. The 24-year-old carries an 8-4 record and stellar 125:28 K:BB over 127.1 innings into the break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...