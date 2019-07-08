Marquez (8-4) tossed six innings against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five in a losing effort.

Marquez held Arizona to a single unearned run through five innings but was tagged for four runs in the sixth, with the final pair coming via a home run by Nick Ahmed. The loss was only the second for Marquez in his last 13 starts, though his ERA has climbed from 2.93 to 4.45 over that stretch. The 24-year-old carries an 8-4 record and stellar 125:28 K:BB over 127.1 innings into the break.