Marquez (8-7) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mariners.

Marquez cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and two walks in that span. However, he unraveled in his final frame, surrendering two singles, two doubles and a two-run home run. That resulted in his seventh loss of the season and first in five starts since June 12. Overall, Marquez has maintained a 3.50 ERA with 119 strikeouts across 118.1 innings.