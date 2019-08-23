Marquez allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings Thursday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Marquez began the game with three shutout innings, but had his start derailed by two two-run home runs. Despite three of his past four starts coming on the road, Marquez has now allowed multiple home runs in three of his past four starts. That's continued a season-long issue, as Marquez is now surrendering 1.5 HR/9 -- a mark exacerbated by his home park. For the season, he now owns a 4.76 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 175 punchouts across 174 innings. He'll look to keep the ball in yard in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Boston.