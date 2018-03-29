Marquez will start the Rockies' third game of the season against the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander spent much of spring training working to incorporate his offspeed offerings -- specifically a changeup and a slider -- which may have led to some unsightly Cactus League numbers. Marquez gave up 12 runs and five walks in 11 spring innings, though he did strike out 13 hitters in that span. He still figures to be a mainstay of the Rockies' rotation this season, currently lining up to take on Zack Greinke in the final game of the opening series.