Marquez will start Monday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers are countering with Walker Buehler, setting this up to be a battle of exciting young pitchers with the division crown on the line. Marquez has pitched well against the Dodgers this season, notching a 2.57 ERA with 22 strikeouts over three starts (21.0 innings).

