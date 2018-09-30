Rockies' German Marquez: Tabbed for Monday start against Dodgers
Marquez will start Monday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers are countering with Walker Buehler, setting this up to be a battle of exciting young pitchers with the division crown on the line. Marquez has pitched well against the Dodgers this season, notching a 2.57 ERA with 22 strikeouts over three starts (21.0 innings).
