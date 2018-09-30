Rockies' German Marquez: Tabbed for start against Dodgers
Marquez will start Monday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers are countering with Walker Buehler, setting this up to be a battle of exciting young pitchers with the division crown on the line. Marquez has pitched well against the Dodgers this season, notching a 2.57 ERA with 22 strikeouts over three starts (21.0 innings).
