Rockies' German Marquez: Tagged for five runs Sunday
Marquez (9-5) took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out four.
Marquez had tossed six straight quality starts before getting knocked around Sunday and earning his first loss since June 26. In between losses, the rookie hurler compiled a solid 3.18 ERA and 47:13 K:BB in 45.1 innings (seven starts). He'll look to get back on track as he faces the Brewers on Friday.
