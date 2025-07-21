Marquez (3-11) took the loss Sunday against Minnesota, surrendering three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings.

Marquez struggled with command and efficiency Sunday, issuing four walks and allowing all three of his runs in a rough third inning capped off by a two-run homer to Matt Wallner. It marked just the second time in his last seven starts that the right-hander has allowed more than two runs, but his early exit showed signs of him reverting back to a frustrating trend during a difficult season. The 30-year-old now sports a 5.67 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 98.1 innings. With losses in three of his last five outings, Marquez has failed to find a rhythm and remains an inconsistent arm.