Marquez (5-8) allowed six runs (five earned) in 3.1 innings Sunday, giving up nine hits and three walks in a 8-5 loss to Miami. He allowed a home run and struck out six.

June can't end fast enough for Marquez, who has now allowed 25 runs (24 earned) in just 25.1 innings this month. His ERA has jumped from 4.21 to 5.53 during this abysmal stretch. Marquez owns a 5-8 record with an 84:35 K:BB in 83 innings this season. He'll try to end June on a good note next Saturday against the Dodgers.