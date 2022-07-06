Marquez (4-7) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Marquez wasn't bothered by a cut on his thumb that abbreviated his previous start, as he threw 104 pitches (65 strikes) in Tuesday's outing. He still had trouble with the opponent, allowing home runs to Max Muncy and Mookie Betts in consecutive innings to take his second straight loss to the Dodgers. The right-hander has given up nine runs in his last 9.1 innings. Marquez has a 5.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB across 90 innings overall this year. He's projected for a road start in Arizona this weekend.