Marquez (2-5) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Padres. He allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning seven across six innings.
Marquez pitched past the fifth inning for the first time since Aug. 15, but his winless streak extended to five outings regardless as he couldn't contain the red-hot Padres offense. Marquez has gone 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA in his last five outings.
