Marquez (8-13) took the loss during Tuesday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Marquez was handed a one-run lead before he took the mound but gave it right back by surrendering two runs on four baserunners in the bottom of the first. He proceeded to keep San Francisco's offense quiet aside from a J.D. Davis solo home run in the fourth, though the three earned runs proved enough to hand the 27-year-old his third straight loss. Other than a nine-run outing Sept. 9, Marquez has pitched well of late with a 2.81 ERA across 32 innings in his five other most recent starts. He possesses a 5.12 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 142 strikeouts in 175.2 innings.