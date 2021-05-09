Marquez (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Marquez wasn't at his best Sunday with a 1.50 WHIP over six innings, but it was much cleaner than his recent outings. The 26-year-old righty served up a solo shot to Nolan Arenado in the second inning and later watched Arenado score again after he reached base on an error. The Rockies couldn't get anything going at the dish against Adam Wainwright, so Marquez settled for his third consecutive loss. He'll carry a 5.49 ERA into next weekend's projected home start against the Reds.